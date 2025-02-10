Work to start in summer on 60 family homes on Luton’s Wandon Park

Luton Borough Council has confirmed that work is due to start on a housing development on Wandon Park this summer, as residents say they are being told to move their fences back.

Friends of Wandon Park, a community group opposed to developing on the site, says residents whose houses back onto the park received a “very intimidating letter” from Luton Borough Council telling them they need to move their fence back because they are “trespassing into the park”.

According to the group, these fences must be moved by March 10 or the residents may face legal action.

Friends of Wandon Park said: “These fences have been in situ since the 1950s, so therefore have adverse possession of the land.”

Wandon Park. Picture: Google Maps

While saying it would not comment on individual cases, the council confirmed that building work would start on the park this year.

A Luton Council spokesperson said: “The residential development of 60 family homes in the Wandon Park area of Luton, is anticipated to start in the summer 2025 and will progress in line with plans available on the council’s planning portal.”

The council says the project followed a consultation and planning process “where residents’ concerns were heard and addressed as part of the development of the scheme”.

The spokesperson explained: “One example is the design and layout of the even larger replacement park that was provided for local residents before construction started on the homes.

“The motivation behind this development lies in the fact that Luton is desperately short of family homes. This scheme will make important inroads towards helping us provide vital houses for Luton families.”