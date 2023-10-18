Former Luton mayor quits Labour party over its stance on Middle East crisis

News you can trust since 1891
“I can no longer morally support the party,” she said
By Euan Duncan, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 18th Oct 2023, 11:11 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 11:12 BST
Former Luton mayor Sameera Saleem has quit the Labour Party over the leadership’s stance on the current conflict in the Middle East.

In a social media post, she said: “As a former Labour councillor for eight years, I’m appalled with the Labour Party’s actions.”

Councillor Saleem was the youngest ever Luton mayor when she was appointed to the role in May 2022. She was labelled “an inspiration to girls in the town” during tributes to her year in office.

Former Luton mayor Sameera SaleemFormer Luton mayor Sameera Saleem
Councillor Saleem wrote on Facebook: “Today I’ve made the decision to no longer stay a member of the Labour Party.

“There are 2.2m Palestinians in Gaza, of which almost half are children, who had absolutely nothing to do with the actions of Hamas and are being punished collectively.

“We’re watching such tragic atrocities unfold, yet the world remains silent. The targeting of all civilian life should be condemned.

“The Labour Party that I was once proud to be a part of and represented is no longer consistent with the basic values of human life and equality.

“Gaza faces some of the worst times it has seen, and I’m horrified and disgusted at the lack of compassion and regard for the innocent people suffering.

“How can you justify cutting off Gaza’s water, food and electricity?” she asked. “Please note that the Labour Party has justified this.

“This is a form of collective punishment and is illegal under international law. It should be condemned. Everyone deserves to live a life in safety with dignity, hope, success, prosperity and love.

“I can no longer morally support the party how it currently is and have the blood of innocent people on my hands too. Stand up for what’s right, even if you stand alone.”

The former Leagrave ward councillor lost her seat at the local elections in May.

She was presented with a past mayor’s badge and framed certificate to commemorate her term in office at the town’s annual mayoral investiture ceremony in June.

Labour council leader and Lewsey councillor Hazel Simmons led the compliments to her, saying: “It’s a great pleasure to thank Sameera for the incredible job she did as mayor.”

Her year in office coincided with the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the coronation of King Charles III, who chose Luton as one of his first towns to visit.

“It’s not often a mayor has to fulfil such an important role,” added councillor Simmons. “You took them in your stride, carrying out your mayoral role with grace, dignity and style.”

She replied: “I’ve left my role with a wealth of knowledge I’ll always treasure. I loved attending events within our town run by the local community.

“It emphasized we’re such a unique town and sent out the message ‘we’re multicultural, we’re diverse and we’re here’, working together side-by-side.”

Her father, also a former Luton mayor and borough councillor, Raja Saleem left the Labour Party, after being deselected for Saints ward in 2018.

He contested the May 2019 local elections for the Conservatives, having joined the party the previous month.

