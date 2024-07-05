General election 2024: All the results for Luton and Dunstable
Luton North – 51.99% turnout
Labour’s Sarah Owen has held her seat, after getting 14,677 votes, with a majority of 7,510.
Jilleane Brown, Conservative Party – 7,167
James Aaron Fletcher, Reform UK – 4,666
Toqueer Shah, Independent – 4,393
Waheed Akbar, Workers Party – 3,914
Ejel Khan, Green Party – 1,940
Sean Prendergast, Liberal Democrats – 1,890
Paul Trathen, Social Democratic Party – 98
Luton South and South Bedfordshire – 49.87% turnout
Rachel Hopkins from the Labour Party was also re-elected after getting 13,593 votes
Mark Anthony Gaius Versallion, Conservative Party – 6,735
Attiq Ahmed Malik, Independent – 5,384
Norman Maclean, Reform UK – 4,759
Yasin Rehman, Workers Party – 3,110
Edward Carpenter, Green Party - 2,401
Dominic Griffiths, Liberal Democrats – 2,400
Robin Porter, Returning Officer at the count in Luton, said: “I am deeply impressed by the commitment and dedication of so many people who have worked tirelessly to serve the people of the town. For many people today has been a long day, with some staff at the polling stations since 7am or earlier and others assisting at the count from 10pm onwards.
“Acting as Returning Officer for the Luton North and Luton South and South Bedfordshire constituencies I feel rightly proud and grateful to be supported by so many people. Each person has had an important role to play in ensuring another successful day for democracy in Luton.”
Mordaunt might lose Portsmouth North
We are minutes away from the declaration here in Portsmouth, my colleagues Jack Dean writes in. Tensions are high, with strong rumours circling the room that the Leader of the House of Commons, Penny Mordaunt, has lost her seat to Labour’s Amanda Martin by around 800 to 1,000 votes.
Bad blood in Chingford and Woodford Green
Former Conservative leader Iain Duncan Smith has been re-elected in Chingford and Woodford Green. The Tory was widely expected to lose until Labour deselected their candidate Faiza Shaheen and replaced her with Brent councillor Shama Tatler.
Shaheen ended up running as an independent and effectively cancelled out the Labour vote. Duncan Smith won 17,281 votes, Tatler 12,524 and Shaheen 12,445. It appears highly likely that if Labour had not deselected Shaheen over historic social media posts they would have won the east London constituency.
And there is certainly bad blood between Shaheen and her former party. After the count she told reporters that Labour "lied to people, they said there was no chance I could win ... they spread rumours about me ... they smeared my name". She said she was so grateful for everyone supporting her. An emotional Tatler left without speaking to the press.
In the other Waltham Forest counts, Labour’s Stella Creasy was re-elected as Walthamstow MP winning more than 27,000 votes. In her acceptance speech she hit out “hate and division”. While new Labour Leyton and Wanstead MP Calvin Bailey warned of the rise of the far right.
George Galloway loses
George Galloway has lost in Rochdale. He didn’t show up to the count, instead thankeing those in the constituency who “gave me 54 sitting days in the last parliament as their MP” via X/Twitter.
Workers’ Party leader Galloway, who received 11,508 votes and lost out to Labour’s Paul Waugh, took to X, formerly Twitter, following the defeat, writing: “I thank the people of Rochdale who gave me 54 sitting days in the last parliament as their MP.
“Big thanks to my agent, my campaign team and the thousands who voted for me today.
“We took the government party to within 1,500 votes and serve notice on Labour that we are here to stay in Rochdale.
“We will field a full slate of council candidates, establish a full-time office there, campaign to re-open the maternity ward and A&E, and keep up the pressure on Labour in the town.”
Jeremy Corbyn wins
Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has won as an independent in Islington North. He said during his victory speech: “I owe my life and my learning and my abilities entirely to the people of Islington North. This victory is dedicated entirely to them.”
Nigel Farage has finally become an MP
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has been elected in Clacton, winning a UK parliamentary seat at his eighth attempt. He won more 20,000 votes in the Essex constituency.
Farage said his Reform party’s performance in the General Election was “truly extraordinary”, adding: “There is a massive gap on the centre-right of British politics and my job is to fill it.” He said it was “the first step of something that is going to stun all of you” and “we are coming for Labour”.
'It will take two terms for Labour to repair country'
The Labour candidate in Preston Sir Mark Hendrick is feeling fairly confident about tonight's results, Sofia Ali writes in from Lancashire.
“Generally speaking it’s very positive,” he told Sofia. “I’m quite optimistic that I will hold onto my seat, but we will have to see.”
He said: “14 years of Conservative government have meant that we have got a situation where there is a cost of living crisis, a quarter of children are in poverty, people can’t afford their gas or electric bills, they can’t get a mortgage. The country just doesn’t work anymore and that will take time, not just one term but probably two.”
Speaking of the last 24 years he has spent as Preston’s MP, he said: “I think it’s done a lot to help build up trust, probably a third of Preston’s population have either had some contact with me or I’ve helped in some way. I think on the whole my record is good, I stand by my record and hopefully tonight it will bear fruit in that I will be re-elected.”
More results coming in
We’ve had a few more results come in, with two Liberal Democrat gains and the first Tory hold of the night. Lola McEvoy also won Darlington off the Conservatives.
Waiting on Angela...
It’s set to be a triumphant night for Angela Rayner in her Ashton-under-Lyne seat - but the result isn’t expected for sometime yet.
Former Labour MP expects party to win Bassetlaw
Another update from my colleague Tabitha Wilson in Bassetlaw. The former Labour MP John Mann, who is married to the Labour candidate Jo White, is expecting his party will win. Reform had been tipped to triumph in the exit poll.
A further breakdown of voting figures in Bassetlaw has revealed that turnout was 78.15% for postal voters, and 52.15% for those voting in person – quite a large disparity. Mann, the UK government’s advisor on antisemitism and former Labour MP for Bassetlaw, feels apathy is to blame for the decrease in turnout.
Who is Keir Starmer, the UK's next Prime Minister?
In the next few hours, Sir Keir Starmer will become the UK’s next Prime Minister.
The general election exit poll has given Labour 410 seats, with a majority of 170 over the Tories. Later today, Starmer will go to Buckingham Palace and ask the King to form the next government. Starmer has been to Buckingham Palace before, but he is arguably the most working-class Labour leader since Neil Kinnock, and the only one who was knighted for public service before getting into politics.
To some he’s a flip flopper who cannot make up his mind, while to others he’s changed the Labour Party for the better, winning an election for the first time in almost two decades. But who is the man who will be the UK’s next Prime Minister?