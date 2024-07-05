Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We are getting all of the results for constituencies across Luton and Dunstable following yesterday’s (July 4) general election.

Luton North – 51.99% turnout

Labour’s Sarah Owen has held her seat, after getting 14,677 votes, with a majority of 7,510.

Jilleane Brown, Conservative Party – 7,167

Rachel Hopkins and Sarah Owen at the count in Luton. Picture: Luton Borough Council

James Aaron Fletcher, Reform UK – 4,666

Toqueer Shah, Independent – 4,393

Waheed Akbar, Workers Party – 3,914

Ejel Khan, Green Party – 1,940

Sean Prendergast, Liberal Democrats – 1,890

Paul Trathen, Social Democratic Party – 98

Luton South and South Bedfordshire – 49.87% turnout

Rachel Hopkins from the Labour Party was also re-elected after getting 13,593 votes

Mark Anthony Gaius Versallion, Conservative Party – 6,735

Attiq Ahmed Malik, Independent – 5,384

Norman Maclean, Reform UK – 4,759

Yasin Rehman, Workers Party – 3,110

Edward Carpenter, Green Party - 2,401

Dominic Griffiths, Liberal Democrats – 2,400

Robin Porter, Returning Officer at the count in Luton, said: “I am deeply impressed by the commitment and dedication of so many people who have worked tirelessly to serve the people of the town. For many people today has been a long day, with some staff at the polling stations since 7am or earlier and others assisting at the count from 10pm onwards.

“Acting as Returning Officer for the Luton North and Luton South and South Bedfordshire constituencies I feel rightly proud and grateful to be supported by so many people. Each person has had an important role to play in ensuring another successful day for democracy in Luton.”