Dr. Yasin Rehman. Picture supplied by candidate.

Seven candidates appear set to contest the Luton South and South Bedfordshire parliamentary seat at the General Election.

The seat is currently held as Luton South by Labour MP and former borough councillor Rachel Hopkins, and will be defended by her on July 4.

Dr. Yasin Rehman is one of the latest to announce his candidacy, having been nominated by the Workers’ Party GB.

He said: “I’m in politics to serve the local people of Luton South and South Bedfordshire and our country.

“I’m standing for the Workers’ Party GB to be a voice for the British working class, representing them on issues at a local, national and international level.

“The UK Conservative Party and Labour Party should never be forgiven for their complicity in the continuous genocidal war in Gaza. They’ve supported the genocidal regime of Israel without any justification.

“We should recognise the State of Palestine immediately. As a country, we’ve a moral obligation to stand up for Palestinian people and to call for an immediate end to the war against innocent defenceless people.

“The British working class has been neglected by the political elites for years. It’s time to change the two-party system.

“Only the Workers’ Party will stand up for the British working class and save the future of our union.”