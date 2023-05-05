Luton Borough Council will look a lot different at its next meeting after 20 new councillors have joined following recent election results.

On May 4, residents went to the town’s polling stations to vote with 40,347 votes cast. The overall turnout was 28 per cent.

At the Inspire Sports Centre, the final count finished just after 3pm today (May 6). Of the 48 councillors elected, 20 of them did not serve in the previous term.

Pictured: Candidates for the Barnfield ward

There are now 30 Labour councillors, 15 Liberal Democrats and three Conservatives in the council. The Labour Party remains in control and will select its leader and cabinet in the coming days.

Robin Porter, Returning Officer said: “There has been a significant change in personnel now elected to serve as councillors and I anticipate all will assume their roles with great vigour and energy.”

