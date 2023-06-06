Pictured: Rachel Hopkins at Wembley

Luton Town’s fairytale win and return to the Premier League was given a special shoutout in the House of Commons yesterday (June 5).

Luton South MP, Rachel Hopkins, had a motion read out, acknowledging the club’s achievement. It stated: “This House congratulates Luton Town Football Club on winning the English Football League Championship Play-Off Final and being promoted to the Premier League.”

The players, boss Rob Edwards and staff were given a shoutout. Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu was mentioned for becoming the first player to go from National League to the Premier League with the same club.

Hatters fans were also acknowledged for their support. Rachel Hopkins MP said: “I tabled the motion to congratulate the club on its amazing success. It’s been brilliant to be part of the celebrations at Wembley and in Luton town centre.”

She added: “I can’t wait to see Luton welcoming Premier League football clubs to our historic Kenilworth Road next season.”