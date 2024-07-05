Labour has held Preston, my colleague Sofia Ali has said. Labour MP Sir Mark Hendrick told Sofia: “14 years of Conservative government has meant that we have got a situation where there is a cost of living crisis, a quarter of children are in poverty, people can’t afford their gas or electric bills, they can’t get a mortgage. The country just doesn’t work anymore and that will take time, not just one term but probably two.”

Speaking of the last 24 years he has spent as Preston’s MP, he said: “I think it’s done a lot to help build up trust, probably a third of Preston’s population have either had some contact with me or I’ve helped in some way. I think on the whole my record is good, I stand by my record.”

Labour hold | NW

Trevor Hart, the Conservative candidate, acknowledged that his party is struggling to Sofia. “We want to get the message out that we’re working hard and we will continue to do that regardless,” he said. “We know the political mood at the moment is not good for Conservatives, but that will pass and we will come back even stronger.

“It’s a difficult night for Conservatives, we weren't expected to win here tonight but if we get a credible result, then I think we’re happy. It’s a cautious but uncertain and difficult night.”

Neil Darby, the Lib Dem candidate, told Sofia: “Looking across the country, the Lib Dems look like they are having a really good night altogether. The exit poll is saying 61 seats, but whether we reach that or not we will have to find out.