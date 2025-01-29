Mid Beds MP 'disappointed' as Chancellor fails to mention Universal Studios plans in speech
Mr Blake, whose Mid Bedfordshire constituency borders Milton Keynes and includes the villages of Cranfield and Woburn, has supported the campaign to bring Universal to nearby Bedfordshire since his election to parliament – and has been a vocal supporter in the House of Commons.
But despite widespread support for the project – and a series of promising media reports in recent weeks – Universal was not mentioned once in Chancellor Rachel Reeves' lengthy speech.
And Mid Bedfordshire MP Blake has now criticised the government for "dragging its heels" on the negotiations with Universal.
He said: "Universal would turbocharge growth, not only in Mid Bedfordshire, but across the country so I am surprised the Chancellor failed to mention the project in her growth speech.
"The government has been stuck in negotiations for quite some time now, it really is dragging its heels, so I asked the government whether they're committed to the project and when we're going to hear more."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.