Roof damaged in Luton house fire

Three fire pumps, the aerial platform, a water carrier and an operational support unit were all mobilised to Luton on Friday after a flat roof of a house caught fire.

The blaze was caused accidentally by roofers working on a house in Bunyan Close.

Luton Green watch had two pumps, and the aerial platform mobilised, a pump from Stopsley, a water carrier from Toddington and the support unit from Potton were all sent to the property at 12.30pm.

The roof was damaged in the blaze (photo: Luton Community Fire Station)

The fire had spread to the loft, and damaged some of the roof. Tiles were removed and the loft space checked with a thermal image camera to check for hotspots and cooled.

All occupants were evacuated, and property made safe. The roof was temporarily salvaged using plastic sheets.

An after incident response, known as a hot fire strike, was conducted in the street to check on neighbours, and offer fire safety advice and fit alarms where required.