90-minute delay on M1 near Dunstable as police deal with collision
Drivers are being warned of delays on the M1 this afternoon (Friday) after a serious collision on the motorway near Dunstable.
The northbound carriageway is closed within junction 11.
National Highways said: “The road is likely to remain closed for several hours for collision investigation. Traffic is being diverted via the exit & entry slip roads.
"There are currently 90 minute delays above normal journey time with approx. 8 miles congestion on approach.
This is a developing story which we will update as more information becomes available.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.