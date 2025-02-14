90-minute delay on M1 near Dunstable as police deal with collision

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 14th Feb 2025, 15:42 GMT
Updated 14th Feb 2025, 16:40 GMT
The M1 near Luton. Picture: Olivia PrestonThe M1 near Luton. Picture: Olivia Preston
The M1 near Luton. Picture: Olivia Preston
Drivers are being warned of delays on the M1 this afternoon (Friday) after a serious collision on the motorway near Dunstable.

The northbound carriageway is closed within junction 11.

National Highways said: “The road is likely to remain closed for several hours for collision investigation. Traffic is being diverted via the exit & entry slip roads.

"There are currently 90 minute delays above normal journey time with approx. 8 miles congestion on approach.

This is a developing story which we will update as more information becomes available.

Related topics:DunstableTrafficNational Highways

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice