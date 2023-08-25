Roadworks in Dunstable town centre are finally set to be completed tomorrow (August 26) - after being extended due to a mistake by council contractors.

The latest stage of the town’s controversial roadworks affected High Street North, High Street South, Church Street and West Street, but “should be the final stage”, according to Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC).

Last year, work was carried out to make the town centre more pedestrianised and cyclist-friendly, with the council introducing new road systems, markings and lights.

Workers resurfacing the roads in Dunstable. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

But the council reverted back to the original system on the Church Street approach earlier this year after residents raised concerns about the new configuration. At the time, people took to social media to show their annoyance at the ongoing issues. One said: “Just an idea, but next time please can you do some analysis BEFORE you spend our money? Maybe a questionnaire to the residents, who would have told you (and indeed did on your FB posts) that this idea was doomed to fail.”

Another added: “Straight out of Monty Python. You couldn't make it up. And why not put all four approaches back the way they were?”

A spokesperson for CBC said: “Work in Dunstable town centre to make it more attractive and pedestrian and cyclist-friendly was initially completed in summer 2022. The community subsequently gave us feedback about the new traffic lights/junction and lane marking changes.

"We took this on board and agreed to restore the Church Lane approach to its previous layout.”

In May, council contractors put down ‘harder-wearing road surface’ on the four approaches to reduce the maintenance needed in future years. But the council found that its contractor, Milestone Infrastructure, had used the wrong materials on the road – meaning roadworks started yet again.

Independent councillor for Dunstable East, John Gurney dubbed the ongoing issues a “Festival of Roadworks” and criticised CBC’s failings.

One Facebook user said: “I’m a bit confused as to why they are digging up the middle of town again, thought they were just going to change the markings on Church Street back, not dig it all up and High Street South?” Another added: “Waste of taxpayers money AGAIN!”

But CBC confirmed that the cost for the latest roadworks would come out of the contractor’s pocket.

The spokesperson added: “We also identified that our contractor had not laid the correct road surface, and they are now correcting it at their own expense. This is the work currently taking place, and is on track to complete by the end of August.”

CBC said this will be the last part of the road maintenance in the town centre.

The spokesperson said: “We are really sorry for the disruption caused to residents and businesses throughout this work. This has been made more frustrating due to problems with the contractor and their supply chain which meant work planned for July couldn’t go ahead.