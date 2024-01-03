A Romanian-based airline has started its first flights from Luton Airport to one of the country’s largest cities, after having its inaugural trip last month.

Dan Air will run two flights a week, on Monday and Fridays, to Romania’s 14th biggest city, Bacau, which sits at the base of the Carpathian Mountains.. The carrier, which is no relation to the former UK airline of the same name, only began its operations last year, also flies from Liverpool and Dublin.