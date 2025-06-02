Drivers warned about disruption ahead of Luton’s busy Eid celebrations
There will be busy community Eid-al-Adha festivals and prayer events being held around Luton on June 6, 7 and 8 (Friday, Saturday and Sunday).
Due to the growth in popularity for Eid-al Adha this June, Luton Borough Council is putting traffic measures in place to “ensure the safety of event goers, reduce congestion on our roads and to ensure clear passage for emergency vehicles at all times”.
The busiest areas are expected to be near Stockwood and Wardown Parks where the two large festivals are taking place. Attendees are asked to use public transport, or car share – and those who are driving “must park considerately and safely, or they will receive a fine or have their car removed”, according to the council.
Cllr Javed Hussain said: “Whilst it’s great that communities are coming together to celebrate on such a special occasion, the increasing popularity of these events are putting increasing strain on local infrastructure and the road network.
“We understand the frustrations of residents which is why we are stepping and to put in place measures to mitigate disruptions and ensure safety for those living near to the events and those attending. For those not attending we strongly advise they avoid the areas of the two festivals during the weekend”.
There will be some signed diversions in place around Stockwood Park, with no waiting or loading restrictions in place during parts of the day and evenings of June 6 and 7 at certain sections of Farley Hill Road, London Road, Cutenhoe Road, Wipperley Way, Newlands Road and some adjoining streets.
There will be a closure in place on Whitehill Avenue for everyone except residents on the same days.. This will be enforced on Friday 6 June and Saturday 7 June.
Meanwhile in the Wardown Park area, there will be no waiting or loading restrictions in place during parts of the day and evenings of Friday 6, Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 June at certain sections of Old Bedford Road, New Bedford Road, Cromwell Hill, Stockingstone Road and Montrose Avenue.
