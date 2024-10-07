Dunstable’s busiest bus stop transformed into ‘cutting-edge shelter’ with charging points and cycle storage

The new shelter in Court Drive. Picture: Central Bedfordshire Council

A new shelter has been put up at Dunstable’s busiest bus stop promising “to improve the daily experience for thousands of bus users”.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Central Bedfordshire Council unveiled “the first in a series of new state-of-the-art bus shelters” after getting funding from the Department for Transport’s Bus Service Improvement Plan.

The shelter is outside the Asda supermarket in Court Drive and is nearly 20 metres long, giving passengers plenty of space to sit while waiting for a bus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has wide entrances to help wheelchair users move more easily, 12 passenger waiting bays, and space for bicycles.

Cllr Tracey Wye, executive member for sustainability and climate resilience, said: "Bus stops have certainly come a long way to becoming a place where passengers can not only wait protected from the elements but also safely store their bikes and charge their phones.

“It is another step towards our sustainability goals that the shelter itself takes advantage of energy-saving technology, a living roof and enhanced information access for all, while the shelters being replaced will be refurbished and relocated to upgrade other bus stops across Central Bedfordshire.”

Hardy sedum plants have been added to the ‘living’ roof to improve air quality and reduce rainwater runoff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Passengers can see real-time journey information on a double-sided display board and use wireless charging pads on the seats.

The councillor added that more ‘super shelters’ are planned for Houghton Regis near Morrisons and Dunstable’s Church Street. She said: “We are hoping more people will be encouraged to take the bus now the bus stop is comfortable and convenient, and can also take care of their bicycles.”