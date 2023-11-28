easyJet announces new route from Luton to Montenegro town starting in spring 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fancying a summer holiday basking in the sun in a quaint costal town in the Balkans? easyJet has you covered – the airline is starting a new route to Tivat in Montenegro from next year.

The new service will depart from Luton every Monday and Friday from April 1 2024. And seats go on sale on November 30. Visitors can take in the beauty of the charming town, brimming with history, pristine beaches and vibrant nightlife. This comes just weeks after the airline announced that its route to the Spanish city of Reus would restart next year.

