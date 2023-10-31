Wizz Air celebrate their first flight from Luton Airport to Sphinx Airport in Egypt by giving out free Egyptian food and drink to passengers. Picture: Matthew Power Photography

Wizz Air’s first flight from Luton to Cairo set off yesterday (October 30) and the airline celebrated the new route with a taste of Egyptian cuisine.

Before the flight from London Luton Airport to Sphinx International Airport, 230 passengers were treated to tradition food from the country. In the summer, Wizz Air announced the new Cairo route – which will run three times a week, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Fares start from £53.99 one way.

Marion Geoffroy, managing director of Wizz Air UK, said: “Our routes from Egypt to the UK are fast becoming some of our most popular, so we are delighted to be offering passengers more ways to explore this culturally rich destination. From Sphinx International Airport, travellers have so much ancient history at their fingertips to discover. With slightly cooler temperatures in winter, it’s the perfect time to explore this vibrant destination as part of our new winter schedule.”

The flight takes travellers to Sphinx International Airport to explore the city of Giza and the Egyptian capital, Cairo. Giza is the site of the iconic Great Pyramid, one of the seven wonders of the ancient world, and The Great Sphinx - dating back to the 26th century BC.