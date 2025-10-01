Further speed survey planned for Luton road after residents’ petition

A section of Dunstable Road in Luton will be kept under review after a speed survey and collision data analysis found the average speed of vehicles to be 24.8mph in a 30mph zone, a meeting heard.

A 32-signature petition was submitted to the borough council by residents asking highways officers to monitor speeds and dangerous driving on Dunstable Road between Westbourne Road and Claremont Road.

There were notably a couple of incidents of what appears to be dangerous driving, according to a report to the local authority’s petitions and representations board.

“Any episodes of perceived speeding or dangerous driving from what’s believed to be a minority of drivers should be referred to Bedfordshire Police for enforcement action,” said the report.

Dunstable Road in Luton. Photo: Google Maps Street View

LBC network and safety manager Kyle White told the board: “A petition from local residents was received in May calling on the council to address speeding and dangerous driving issues along a section of Dunstable Road.

“A commitment was made previously for a speed radar survey and collision analysis to establish whether there was any evidence issue around these concerns,” he explained.

“The speed limit is 30mph except during school hours, on Monday to Friday, when it reduces to 20mph. The evidence received is that all but one of the vehicles speeding were travelling at the weekend or very late at night.

“A 24 hours a day speed radar survey for seven days in July showed the speed at which 85 per cent of vehicles travel at or below to be 24.8 miles an hour, within the tolerance usually applied by the police when considering enforcement action.

“A review of the collision data showed nine recorded incidents over a five-year period between March 2020 and March this year. There were two serious incidents and two slight incidents in 2020, one serious incident in 2021, and four slight incidents from 2022 to 2024.

“Two of the three serious incidents involved driving without due care and attention, while one involved a pedestrian error. This matter will be kept under review.

“The proposal is continue to monitor driver behaviour on this section of Dunstable Road and report any speeding or dangerous driving incidents to the police for enforcement. Any evidence collected can continue to be sent in and I’ll arrange another speed survey avoiding the school holidays.”

Asked about the level of coordination with the county force, Mr White replied: “We’re building stronger partnership working with the police and aiming to strengthen that further. We want them to help us stamp out any speeding and dangerous driving issues across Luton.

“We’re encouraging them to spend more time with us out on the patch and to be a deterrent when motorists see a police presence, and seeking to get some key dates from them. Our difficulties are in the 20mph streets as they’re meant to be self-enforcing.

“This is still a 30mph street most of the time, bar school drop-off in the morning and collection in the afternoon. This strengthens our case for them to help us take that enforcement action.”

Councillors agreed to accept the report.