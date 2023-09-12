News you can trust since 1891
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 12th Sep 2023, 11:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 11:11 BST
Ground handlers working at Luton Airport have called off their strike tomorrow (September 13) to allow for last-minute peace talks with their employer, GH London.

The workers are members of Unite, who carry out ground handling functions at the airport for the airline Wizz, have already staged two days of strike action. Following a last-minute offer of talks by GH London, Unite has called off tomorrow’s industrial action, as an act of good faith.

Unite regional officer Jeff Hodge said: “Unite welcomes the opportunity to sit down with GH London and the opportunity to hammer out a solution to this dispute.

Outside of the airport.
“If GH London is not prepared to address its serious shortcomings, however, the strikes scheduled for next week, which will cause serious disruption to flights, will go ahead as planned.”

The strikes scheduled to start next week from September 20 will go ahead as planned unless there is a “breakthrough”, said the union.

