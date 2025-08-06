Leagrave Road in Luton to close for Thames Water maintenance works

By Laura Hutchinson
Published 6th Aug 2025, 15:22 BST
Road closed sign. (Photo by National Motor Museum/Heritage Images/Getty Images)
Leagrave Road in Luton is set to close overnight for essential maintenance works by Thames Water.

The closures from September 2 to 4 will be between 8pm and 5.30am each day – and will impact the road from its junction with Leagrave Road to Beech Road.

The diversion route is Birch Link to Dunstable Road, to Chaul End Lane to Hatters Way.

Find out more at the Public Notices Portal.

