Luton Airport DART opens for passengers after two-year delay

The long-awaited Luton Airport DART welcomed its first public passengers last week

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 14th Mar 2023, 14:04 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 14:04 GMT

The Luton Airport DART is open for passengers, after its ‘soft launch’ on Friday (March 10). People can now use the DART – Direct Air-Rail Train – to travel between the Parkway station and the airport.

The train takes less than there minutes to get to the airport, around a third of the time of the shuttle bus.

The first passengers rode on the shuttle, which was dubbed ‘the most expensive train in Britain” for costing £4.90 for the 1,999-metre trip. By comparison, the train is over double the price of the bus fare, at £2.40. Train tickets to Luton Airport include the price of the DART shuttle but this is not true for those with tickets to the Parkway station

Pictured: The DART in action
Pictured: The DART in action
Pictured: The DART in action
The train will replace the current shuttle bus service between the destinations as soon as the DART begins to run its 24/7 service.

