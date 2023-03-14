Luton Airport DART opens for passengers after two-year delay
The long-awaited Luton Airport DART welcomed its first public passengers last week
The Luton Airport DART is open for passengers, after its ‘soft launch’ on Friday (March 10). People can now use the DART – Direct Air-Rail Train – to travel between the Parkway station and the airport.
The train takes less than there minutes to get to the airport, around a third of the time of the shuttle bus.
The first passengers rode on the shuttle, which was dubbed ‘the most expensive train in Britain” for costing £4.90 for the 1,999-metre trip. By comparison, the train is over double the price of the bus fare, at £2.40. Train tickets to Luton Airport include the price of the DART shuttle but this is not true for those with tickets to the Parkway station
The train will replace the current shuttle bus service between the destinations as soon as the DART begins to run its 24/7 service.