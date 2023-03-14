The Luton Airport DART is open for passengers, after its ‘soft launch’ on Friday (March 10). People can now use the DART – Direct Air-Rail Train – to travel between the Parkway station and the airport.

The train takes less than there minutes to get to the airport, around a third of the time of the shuttle bus.

The first passengers rode on the shuttle, which was dubbed ‘the most expensive train in Britain” for costing £4.90 for the 1,999-metre trip. By comparison, the train is over double the price of the bus fare, at £2.40. Train tickets to Luton Airport include the price of the DART shuttle but this is not true for those with tickets to the Parkway station

Pictured: The DART in action