“PD Jasmine did so well and found everything she was supposed to.”

One of Luton Airport’s resident police dogs has tested her skills overnight as she took part in an incident training exercise at Luton DART Parkway station.

On Facebook, Luton Airport Police Unit said: “We worked with ambulance, fire and the DART to practise our tactics, developing our skills as individual agencies but most importantly testing our emergency procedures and our command protocols when working together.”

The fire service said: “Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service attended an exercise at the Luton DART terminal, Bartlett Square, during the early hours of the morning, which was a great opportunity for the crews to be able to exercise on real premises and an environment that differs from a standard building.

