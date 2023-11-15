Luton Airport police dog takes part in DART training exercise
One of Luton Airport’s resident police dogs has tested her skills overnight as she took part in an incident training exercise at Luton DART Parkway station.
On Facebook, Luton Airport Police Unit said: “We worked with ambulance, fire and the DART to practise our tactics, developing our skills as individual agencies but most importantly testing our emergency procedures and our command protocols when working together.”
The fire service said: “Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service attended an exercise at the Luton DART terminal, Bartlett Square, during the early hours of the morning, which was a great opportunity for the crews to be able to exercise on real premises and an environment that differs from a standard building.
"This exercise was facilitated by Luton Rising and supported by Bedfordshire Police, East of England Ambulance and London Luton Airport which allowed a great opportunity to demonstrate the potentials of partnership working in Bedfordshire.”