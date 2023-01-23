An independent investigation should be held into why Luton DART is two years late and around £70m over budget, claim the opposition Liberal Democrat group.

The Luton direct air-rail transit (DART) was initially costed at £225m, which has since risen to nearly £300m, the borough council’s overview and scrutiny board heard.

Advertisement

“Luton Borough Council’s DART project is two years late and £70m over budget,” said Liberal Democrat group leader and Barnfield councillor David Franks in a statement after the meeting.

Luton DART

“The town’s council taxpayers are entitled to a serious, professional and independent investigation into why all the details weren’t properly planned into the project in the first place.”

It was pointless asking questions at the board meeting “as the answers change with every update the local authority issues,” councillor Franks explained.

Advertisement

“We’ve been given so many start dates, but none of them has happened and the cost just keeps going up all the time.

“We were promised it would be carrying passengers and their luggage by the Spring of 2021, and here we are in 2023 and still nobody can give us an exact date.

Advertisement

“At the last update, we were told the ticketing system is yet to be sorted. Didn’t the project managers know when they started work five years ago that they would need a ticketing system?

“Meanwhile, the cost of the £225m project is getting closer and closer to £300m. Two years late and £70m over budget, the whole project is out of control.

Advertisement

“Instead of the regular stream of excuses we’re being given, Luton’s council taxpayers are entitled to an independent investigation.”

A report to the board meeting said the reasons the DART rapid transit link between Luton Airport Parkway railway station and the airport terminal building “still hasn’t started operating is because of delays in the construction and in the preparation of the operating contractors”.

Advertisement

Several reasons were given in the report, including: “The commissioning of the gate-lines (both national rail and DART) is organised by Govia Thameslink Railway with the works undertaken by Transport for London, Capita and Cubic.

“Currently this work is being planned to finish late January, with final training and trial operations being undertaken in February.

Advertisement

“With the number of parties involved and the limited control we can exercise over these parties, the risk of delays is higher than normally expected.

“When Virgin Media/BT installed the internet connections, they omitted to install the six telephone connections which were ordered.

Advertisement

“These connections are needed for lifts and help points. We’ve received splitters that need to be connected to the Virgin Media internet connection and are determining who needs to finalise the installation.