Luton drivers warned of delays of up to 30minutes due to roadworks

By Adam Care, Data Reporter
Published 18th Mar 2025, 09:43 BST
FIle photo of a road closed signplaceholder image
FIle photo of a road closed sign
Luton's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A1081, from 10pm November 13 2023 to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M1, from 10pm March 18 to 5am March 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 10 to junction 9 - hard shoulder only for barrier fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 10pm March 20 to 5am March 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 11 - exit slip road closure, hard shoulder closure, lane closure and diversion route due to barrier/fence safety repair works on behalf of Ringway.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

