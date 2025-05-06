Luton drivers warned over delays of up to 30 minutes due to road closures
And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A1081, to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.
And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A1081, from 10pm May 12 to 5am May 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1081 westbound, Capability Green to M1, junction 10 - lane closure due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.
• M1, from 10pm May 14 to 5am May 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 11 to 10 - lane closure for barrier fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.