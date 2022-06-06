Luton road closures: 7 to watch out for this week

Luton's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures are due to start this week:

Road closed sign

• M1, from 10pm June 6 to 5am June 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 10 to junction 9 - Lane closure for communications on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm June 6 to 5am June 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 11 to junction 10 - Lane closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting) on behalf of Ringway.

• A1081, from 10pm June 7 to 5am June 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 11 - carriageway closure/ Lane closure for communications on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm June 7 to 5am June 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 11 to junction 10 hard shoulder closure due to white lining/road marking works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm June 9 to 5am June 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 10 to junction 11 lane closure due to barrier/fence safety repair works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 9.30am to 4pm on June 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13 hard shoulder closure due to horticulture - cutting and planting works on behalf of Ringway.

• A5, from 10pm June 13 to 5am August 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, M1 J11A Eastern Roundabout to A5 Thorn Road Roundabout, carriageway closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal on behalf of Waterman Aspen.