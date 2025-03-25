Luton road closures: five for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A1081, from 10pm November 13 2023 to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.
And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:
M1, from 10pm March 24 to 5am March 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 11 to junction 10 - lane closures due to drainage works on behalf of Ringway.
A5, from 10pm March 26 to 5am March 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 11 to junction 10 - carriageway closure for drainage on behalf of National Highways.
A5, from 10pm March 28 to 5am March 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 11 to junction 12 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.
A1081, from 10pm March 31 to 5am April 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 11A to junction 9 - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.