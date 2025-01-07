Luton road closures: Three for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

A number of projects have been authorised, photo from David Davies PA Images

Luton's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

A1081, from 10pm November 13 2023 to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

A5, from 5am March 2 2024 to 5am January 11 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 11A - lane closure and narrow lanes for construction improvement/upgrade works on behalf of National Highways.

A5, from 8pm January 6 to 6am January 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Thorn Roundabout to Kellys Kitchen Roundabout - carriageway closure and diversion route for drainage on behalf of National Highways.