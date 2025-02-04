Luton road closures: Three for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
A1081, from 10pm November 13 2023 to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.
And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:
M1, from 10pm February 4 to 5am February 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 10 to junction 11 - hard shoulder closure and lane closure due to electrical works on behalf of Camway Installations.
A421, from 10pm February 12 to 5am February 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 13 to junction 14 - carriageway closure and diversion route for communications on behalf of National Highways.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.