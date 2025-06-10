Luton road closures: three for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

By Clara Margotin, Data Reporter
Published 10th Jun 2025, 09:24 BST
Luton's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

A1081, from 10pm November 13 2023 to 5am July 18 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

M1, from 10pm June 11 to 5am June 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 10 to 11a - hard shoulder only for litter clearance.

A1081, from 10pm June 12 to 5am June 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1081 westbound, Capability Green to M1, junction 10 - lane closure due to communications works.

