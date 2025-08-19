Luton road closures: two for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 19th Aug 2025, 10:24 BST
Road closures to avoid over the next two weeks. Picture: David Davies/PA
Luton's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

A1081, from 10pm November 13 2023 to 5am August 18 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:

M1, from 10pm August 18 to 5am August 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 11 to junction 10 - lane closures due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

