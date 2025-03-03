Police news.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Dunstable early this morning (March 3).

Police are appealing for witnesses following the fatal road traffic collision on the A5183 Watling Street involving a car and a motorbike.

The rider of the motorcycle, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed.

Sergeant Ben Heath from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit said: "We are thoroughly investigating the circumstances behind this incident, which led to a life being tragically lost. We have specialist officers who will support the family of the deceased.

"We would appeal for anyone who was driving on this road in the early hours and either witnessed the incident or may have dashcam footage to come forward and assist with our enquiries."

A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and he remains in police custody for questioning.

The road was closed both directions between Beech Road and Dunstable Road while enquiries took place, but the scene has since been reopened.

Bedfordshire Police stated: "Officers were called shortly after 5.40am by the ambulance service.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police via online reporting centre or by calling 101, quoting the reference Operation Robinson."