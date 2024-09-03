Millions of seats on easyJet flights from Luton airport go on sale for summer 2025

easyJet plane taking off from Luton Airport. (Picture: Tony Margiocchi)easyJet plane taking off from Luton Airport. (Picture: Tony Margiocchi)
As part of its Big Seat Release, easyJet has put millions of seats on flights from Luton on sale for summer 2025.

Customers can book their summer getaways now to get discounts on over 2.4million seats on more than 14,000 flights between June 16 and September 30 next year. Passengers can secure a place on a flight to Amsterdam, Paris, Lyon, Berlin and Geneva from £38.99.

Since easyJet’s very first flight from Luton to Edinburgh almost 30 years ago, the airline has flown over 124 million passengers from the airport.

Ali Gayward, UK manager for easyJet, said: “We’re delighted to be putting millions more seats for next summer on sale today from London Luton so that customers across the South East can book early and enjoy great value fares to a host of Europe’s most popular leisure destinations.”

Flights for next summer are now available to book at easyJet.com and via the mobile app.

