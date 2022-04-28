More rush-hour trains are set to run from Luton to London as Thameslink introduces its summer timetable on May 15.

Travellers are advised to check the new timetable online.

Chief Operating Officer Angie Doll of Govia Thameslink Railway said: “The new timetable is the starting point for rebuilding our railway, to help our customers get where they want to go while reflecting new travel patterns which have changed significantly, particularly on weekdays.”

St Pancras station

Changes include:

Orpington to Luton – peak only: Peak only services between Orpington and Luton via Catford will be reintroduced, providing two services per hour.

Luton to Rainham: Two trains per hour will run between Luton and Rainham.

The full list of changes:

Great Northern

> Welwyn Garden City / Stevenage to Moorgate: Five trains per hour will run on each branch at busy times, combining to provide up to ten trains per hour between Moorgate and Alexandra Palace.

At quieter times, two trains will run on each branch per hour as today.

Thameslink

> London King’s Cross to Cambridge – stopping service via Potters Bar: The stopping service between London King’s Cross and Cambridge will increase to provide two trains per hour across the entire route.

This means that services at Meldreth, Foxton and Shepreth will increase from one to two departures per hour, as well as providing additional services between Royston and Cambridge.

>Welwyn Garden City to St Pancras International and central London – peak only: Two additional peak services per hour will run between Welwyn Garden City and Sevenoaks, providing additional services at Hatfield, Potters Bar, New Barnet, Oakleigh Park, New Southgate, Finsbury Park and additional cross-London connectivity between St Pancras International and London Blackfriars.

This change is introduced by extending existing Sevenoaks to London Blackfriars services through to Welwyn Garden City during peak hours.

> Sevenoaks to London Blackfriars: As detailed above, during peak hours, the existing Sevenoaks to London Blackfriars service will be connected to Welwyn Garden City. This will provide more direct cross-London services for stations to the south of London Blackfriars.

Off-peak, the service will continue to run between Sevenoaks and London Blackfriars only.

> Orpington to Luton – peak only: Peak only services between Orpington and Luton via Catford will be reintroduced, providing two services per hour.

> Sutton to St Albans: Four trains per hour will run between Sutton and St Albans via central London.

> Luton to Rainham: Two trains per hour will run between Luton and Rainham.

> East Grinstead to Bedford: One peak service AM and PM in each direction will run between East Grinstead, central London and stations towards Bedford.

05:55 St Pancras International to East Grinstead

07:15 East Grinstead to Bedford

17:17 Leagrave to East Grinstead (18:10 London Bridge)

19:17 East Grinstead to West Hampstead Thameslink

> Littlehampton to Bedford: One peak service AM will depart Littlehampton at 05:52 calling at London Bridge at 07:34 before continuing to Bedford.

A return service will depart Bedford at 15:43, calling at London Bridge at 16:54 and arriving at Littlehampton at 18:37.

> Bedford to Three Bridges: Additional peak services will run between Bedford and Three Bridges, departing Bedford at 05:43, 06:45 and 07:15 in the AM and departing Gatwick Airport at 16:57 (17:56 St Pancras International) and 17:24 (18:10 St Pancras International).

Between Bedford and St Pancras International in the AM these services will provide additional services at Flitwick, Luton, Harpenden and St Albans. In the PM these services will also call at Luton Airport Parkway, Leagrave and Harlington.

Southern – weekdays

> Brighton to Hastings: Additional services will run to provide a 30-minute frequency at busy times.

> Brighton to Portsmouth and Southampton: Direct services will run between Brighton and Portsmouth and Brighton and Southampton.

> Beckenham Junction / Crystal Palace to London Bridge via Tulse Hill: Services will run every 30 minutes during busy times, with an hourly service off-peak.

> Watford Junction to Clapham Junction: An hourly service will run between Watford Junction and Clapham Junction. Customers for stations between Watford Junction and Milton Keynes Central should change at Watford Junction.

One AM service will start from Hemel Hempstead at 07:31

Southern – Saturdays

> Watford Junction to East Croydon: An hourly service will run between Watford Junction and East Croydon. Customers for stations between Watford Junction and Milton Keynes Central should change at Watford Junction.

> London Victoria to London Bridge: Direct services between London Bridge and London Victoria will not run.

> Sutton to London Victoria via West Croydon and Norbury: Services will reduce from four to two trains per hour in each direction. Longer trains will run on this route.

> West Worthing to Brighton: West Worthing to Brighton services will not run. Customers should use longer distance Brighton to Portsmouth / Southampton services, or Littlehampton to London Victoria services changing at Hove.