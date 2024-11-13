Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New traffic powers will help crack down on drivers ignoring road signs near a school in Houghton Regis and parking illegally at drop-off times.

Central Bedfordshire Council is set to step up its road safety measures by using newly granted powers to enforce moving traffic offences – including in Tithe Farm Road.

Thanks to a 2022 Parliamentary decision, councils can now take direct action against drivers who flout traffic rules – an action that could previously only be taken by the police.

Starting in December 2024, these new measures will be introduced to improve road safety, with Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras installed at various locations.

Tithe Farm Road. Picture: Google Maps

After a public consultation five sites across the area, including the one in Houghton Regis, have been chosen for the council crack down, with 57 per cent of respondents saying they strongly agreed with the measures.

One person said: “When Tithe Farm School is either starting or finishing, Tithe Farm Road becomes a death trap. The inconsiderate drivers either park on pavements, making it impossible to walk so have to walk around them, meaning you have to walk on the road.

"I’m surprised no one hasn’t been seriously injured.”

The council said: “As one of the few councils selected for this second wave of enforcement, we will pilot these powers at five locations based on the criteria outlined by the Department for Transport (DfT) which focus on road and pedestrian safety.

"During the first six months of operation, warning notices will be issued instead of penalty charge notices (PCNs) for first-time offences. PCNs will be sent by post to the vehicle's registered keeper thereafter.”