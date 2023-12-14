Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton airport’s newest departure lounge opened today (Thursday) offering passengers a luxury pre-flight experience with complimentary food, WiFi and charging points.

In the former Aspire Lounge, 70 guests can take a seat in the new No1 Lounge - fitted with a fully tended bar, TVs and views over the airfield. The area was unveiled by Airport Dimensions and Swissport today after work began on two lounges earlier this year. The new No1 Lounge next to gate 17 is open to Priority Pass and Lounge Key cardholders, and spaces can also be booked in advance for less frequent travellers.

Errol McGlothan, president of Airport Dimensions, EMEA & APAC, said: “The opening of this fantastic new No1 Lounge at one of the UK’s busiest airports marks another significant step on our journey to expand our presence and choice for travellers.

The new lounge at the airport. Picture: Molly McCann

“It's been a pleasure collaborating with London Luton Airport in bringing this space to life. The design and proposition will reflect the very best of our No1 Lounge brand.”

Jonathan Rayner, chief commercial officer at the airport, added: “Our aim is to provide a simple, friendly and enjoyable passenger experience and the arrival of this new lounge, along with next year’s opening of the new My Lounge at LLA, underlines our commitment to providing first-class facilities and broadening the range of choice available to people flying from the airport.”