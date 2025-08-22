‘No stopping’ on four Luton roads if council plans approved

Red route in the centre of Luton.

Four roads in Luton could be part of a new ‘Red Route’ scheme if new plans from Luton Borough Council are approved.

​The council proposes to bring in the controls on the entire stretch of Lewsey Road, parts of Calnwood Road, Dunstable Road near Lewsey Road, and parts of Lime Avenue - with no stopping allowed at any time.

Exemptions on Lewsey Road include the existing pay-and-display bays (with current time limits), new 15-minute short-stay bays, a disabled bay, and a new bay for police vehicles.

Plans and full details can be found on the public notices portal.

Anyone wishing to object or make comments has until September 10 to do so, quoting reference P2249, either by email to [email protected] or by writing to the council at Luton Borough Council’s Central Depot, Kingsway