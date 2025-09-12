Passenger boards Wizz Air flight from Luton to Romania to find cracked window behind her

A woman boarded a Wizz Air flight from Luton to Romania and discovered a cracked window in the row behind her.

Ana Savin, 39, was flying from Luton Airport to Bacău Airport on August 28. But when she boarded the plane, Ana noticed that the window in the row behind her was completely cracked.

A video shows the window being temporarily secured with tape.

According to Ana, some passengers panicked, concerned about how the broken window might affect their safety during the flight.

The Wizz Air flight was delayed for nearly four hours, although it is unclear how much of the delay was due to the window issue.

Ana, who lives in London, said: "The crew said it was a 'technical problem in the cabin' that caused the nearly four-hour delay.

"The window was already broken when we got on, so it's not clear how it happened, and none of the staff ever gave a clear explanation."

A Wizz Air spokesperson said: "Wizz Air reconfirms that the safety of the passengers, crew and aircraft is the company's main priority.

"Although for some it may look like something concerning, in fact, the aircraft windows are made of multiple layers for safety reasons.

"The interior layer only has a decorative role while the outer layers are composed of special toughened material.

"Thus, the damaged pane that appears in the video didn’t affect the safety of the passengers or of the aircraft during the flight in any way.

"The respective pane had been replaced on the same day."