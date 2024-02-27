Replacement of ‘decades-old canopies’ starts at Luton train station
Scaffolding and new wood were spotted on platforms one and two, above the Kimbo Cafe, which was forced to close temporarily last year because of the canopies leaking. MP for Luton South, Rachel Hopkins raised the leaking issue and accessibility problems at the station in Parliament.
A Network Rail spokesperson said: “Work is continuing on upgrading the appearance of Luton station by replacing decades-old canopies on platforms 1 and 2 with new ones.
“The upgrades are expected to be completed in summer 2024, and platforms are continuing to remain open throughout.”
Once these works are done, Network Rail will start on Luton’s Access for All scheme. The scheme will see a new, accessible bridge installed with three lifts to make sure that all passengers can use the station freely and easily. The accessibility work is scheduled to be completed in spring 2025.