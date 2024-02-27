News you can trust since 1891
Replacement of ‘decades-old canopies’ starts at Luton train station

The work is expected to be finished during the summer
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 27th Feb 2024, 10:31 GMT
Canopies are being replaced. Picture: Tony MargiocchiCanopies are being replaced. Picture: Tony Margiocchi
Work has started on replacing the “decades-old canopies” at Luton train station.

Scaffolding and new wood were spotted on platforms one and two, above the Kimbo Cafe, which was forced to close temporarily last year because of the canopies leaking. MP for Luton South, Rachel Hopkins raised the leaking issue and accessibility problems at the station in Parliament.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “Work is continuing on upgrading the appearance of Luton station by replacing decades-old canopies on platforms 1 and 2 with new ones.

“The upgrades are expected to be completed in summer 2024, and platforms are continuing to remain open throughout.”

Once these works are done, Network Rail will start on Luton’s Access for All scheme. The scheme will see a new, accessible bridge installed with three lifts to make sure that all passengers can use the station freely and easily. The accessibility work is scheduled to be completed in spring 2025.

