Canopies are being replaced. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

Work has started on replacing the “decades-old canopies” at Luton train station.

Scaffolding and new wood were spotted on platforms one and two, above the Kimbo Cafe, which was forced to close temporarily last year because of the canopies leaking. MP for Luton South, Rachel Hopkins raised the leaking issue and accessibility problems at the station in Parliament.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “Work is continuing on upgrading the appearance of Luton station by replacing decades-old canopies on platforms 1 and 2 with new ones.

“The upgrades are expected to be completed in summer 2024, and platforms are continuing to remain open throughout.”