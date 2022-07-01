Cali-R marks 25 years of Motown and soul magic - the iconic offshoot of the legendary California Ballroom in Dunstable

Its popular DJ Sid Hudson resurrected the Motown and soul sound when he started Cali-R – California Reunion – about 20 years later. And now this iconic offshoot is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

Sid recalls: “The California Ballroom was the heartbeat of Bedfordshire youth in the ‘60s and ‘70s.

"The seed for Cali-R was planted when a friend asked me to put on a memorial for her late brother. We did a night of old California Ballroom Motown and soul hits, and it was huge success.”

Cali-R DJ Sid Hudson and wife Jacquie with Martha Reeves and the Vandellas

The following year he put on the first Cali-R at the Gateway Club in Houghton Regis, then decided to take a chance and booked Queensway Hall.

He still finds it hard to believe that the venue – which can accommodate 800 – sold out three weeks before the event.

He took another chance hiring Edwin Starr, one of the Ballroom’s best loved acts.

"This was a huge gamble,” Sid admits, “as a lot of money had to be found. But that too sold out and Edwin was always my personal favourite – not only for his electric performance, but also because he was such a lovely man who had so much time for everyone, especially his fans."

Cali-R DJ Sid Hudson with his favourite celebrity Edwin Starr - a man he describes as being not only an electric performer but also someone with so much time for everyone, especially his fans

"He always told me he loved the atmosphere and said: ‘Sid, your Cali-R people just love to dance.’”

Over the past 25 years Cali-R has featured many of the bands who headlined at the old ballroom.

Acts like the Drifters, Martha Reeves and the Vandellas, Jimmy Ruffin, Heatwave and The Real Thing all played to capacity crowds.

The late American soul singer Jimmy Ruffin who was always a favourite at the Cali-R

Sid remembers the Drifters’ appearance in 1998: “Their great vocalist Johnny Moore was very ill at the time but when they put the microphone in front of him, he turned into something else.

"Their manager said Johnny wanted to do three more years to complete his half century with the band, but he sadly passed away six weeks after doing our show.”

During lockdown, Sid and his wife Jacqui attracted even more fans with the music streamed while Jacqui bopped along to the beat.

Sid says: “It was very popular and we drew audiences from all around the world – and it won the Bedfordshire gold SME (Small Medium Enterprise) award sponsored by mental health charity MIND.

The Cali-R which, celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, always attracts an enthusiastic crowd

"Cali-R has a huge Friends Reunited site with hundreds of people meeting up again through it. Some have even married. And many have planned trips from places like Australia, New Zealand, the USA and Barbados to coincide with a Cali-R date.

"It’s embedded in Dunstable’s music culture and is still attracting sell-out crowds. Our latest venue is Dunstable Conference Centre.”

He adds: “Cali-R is a family-run event. I couldn’t do it without my wife Jacqui and children Brett, Brad and Darcie-Ann.”

He believes its success is down to the people it attracts and the special atmosphere they create.

The Hudsons haven’t got anything special planned to celebrate this latest milestone but there is a Cali-R event featuring the American Four Tops at the Dunstable Conference Centre on July 9.