Road closures and parking changes for Luton motorists to watch out for

Motorists are being warned of road closures, parking restrictions and resurfacing works set to start this month.

From September 17 Luton Borough Council will introduce changes to parking and waiting restrictions.

No Waiting at Any Time restrictions will be introduced on Abbots Wood Road, Cherry Tree Close, Hart Lane, Kenneth Road and Tower Way.

On Hitchin Road, some existing restrictions will be replaced by limited waiting parking bays – which will operate from 8am to 6pm Monday to Saturday – while an existing limited waiting bay will be replaced with a loading bay with a maximum stay of 30 minutes with no return within an hour.

Meanwhile, Bradgers Hill Road will be closed to vehicles between St Thomas’ Road and Fairford Avenue from October 6 to 10, between 8am and 6pm daily. The closure is to facilitate highway maintenance.

No diversion route is available due to the nature of the road.

"No Waiting and No Loading" restrictions will be enforced along the closed stretch, and vehicles violating these will be subject to penalties and removal. Local access will be permitted where safe.

Central Bedfordshire Council has also confirmed the following temporary road closures.

Park Road and Grove Road, Dunstable, will be closed from 9am to 3.30pm from September 15 to October 10 for footway resurfacing. Diversions are via Great Northern Road, London Road, and Borough Road.

Maidenbower Avenue and Westfield Road, Dunstable, will be closed from September 15 to October 3 from 8am to 6pm daily for for carriageway resurfacing and concrete repairs. Diversions are via A505, Chiltern Road, Brewers Hill Road, and Drovers Way.

Sharpenhoe Road in Barton-le-Clay will be closed from 8am to 6pm daily from September 15 to 18 for carriageway repair works between Barton Bypass and the slip road entrance. Diversions via Luton Road, Sharpenhoe Road, and Barton Road.

> You can find details of other public notices, including planning applications and traffic orders, at the public notice portal.