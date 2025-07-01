Road closures for Luton and Dunstable drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Luton and Dunstable will have National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

A1081, from 10pm November 13 2023 to 5am July 18 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

A421, from 10pm November 1 2023 to 5am July 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 9 to junction 14 - carriageway closures, lane closures, diversion routes, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

A "Road Closed" sign. Picture: PETER POWELL/AFP via Getty Images)

And further closures will begin over the next two weeks:

M1, from 10pm June 30 to 5am July 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 13 to junction 12 - lane closure for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

M1, from 10pm July 1 to 5am July 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 11 to junction 11a - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

M1, from 10pm July 1 to 5am July 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 10 to junction 11 - hard shoulder only for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways.

A1081, from 10pm July 1 to 5am July 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1081 westbound, Capability Green to M1, junction 10 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

A1081, from 10pm July 1 to 5am September 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 9 to junction 14 - carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

M1, from 10pm July 3 to 5am July 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 11A to junction 11 - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

A5, from 9am July 8 to 3.30pm July 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, junction 11A to B5120 - diversion for local authority works on behalf of Central Bedfordshire Council.