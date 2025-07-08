Road closures for Luton and Dunstable drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Luton and Dunstable will have National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that some closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

M1, from 10pm June 30 to 5am July 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 13 to junction 12 - lane closure for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

A1081, from 10pm November 13 2023 to 5am July 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

A "Road Closed" sign. Picture: PETER POWELL/AFP via Getty Images)

And more closures will begin over the next two weeks:

A5, from 9am July 8 to 3.30pm July 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, junction 11A to B5120 - diversion for local authority works on behalf of Central Bedfordshire Council.

M1, from 10pm July 8 to 5am July 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 11 - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

A5, from 8pm July 14 to 6am July 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Thorn Roundabout to Flying Fox Roundabout - mobile lane closures due to horticulture (cutting and planting) works on behalf of Ringway.