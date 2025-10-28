Road closures for Luton and Dunstable drivers over the next fortnight

Road closed sign. Picture: Olivia Preston

Drivers in and around Luton, Dunstable and Houghton Regis will have National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

M1, from 10pm October 27 to 5am October 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 10 to junction 11A - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

M1, from 10pm October 28 to 5am October 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 11 to junction 11a - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

M1, from 10pm October 29 to 5am October 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 11A to junction 10 - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

A5, from 8pm October 31 to 6am November 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Thorn Roundabout to Tilsworth - two-way signals for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

A5, from 8pm October 31 to 6am November 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Flying Fox Roundabout - four-way traffic signals due to sign - erection works on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.