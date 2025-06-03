Road closures: four for Luton drivers over the next fortnight

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 3rd Jun 2025, 10:27 BST
You shouldn't be held up by anymore than half an hourYou shouldn't be held up by anymore than half an hour
You shouldn't be held up by anymore than half an hour
Drivers in and around Luton will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A1081, from 10pm November 13 2023 to 5am July 18 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks: A1081, from 10pm June 2 to 5am June 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 11 to 10 - carriageway closure and diversion route for barrier fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways.

A1081, from 10pm June 2 to 5am June 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 10 to junction 11 - lane closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.

M1, from 10pm June 2 to 5am June 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 11a to junction 10 - lane closure for litter clearance on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

Related topics:National HighwaysRoad ClosuresDriversLuton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice