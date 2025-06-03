Road closures: four for Luton drivers over the next fortnight
And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
A1081, from 10pm November 13 2023 to 5am July 18 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.
And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks: A1081, from 10pm June 2 to 5am June 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 11 to 10 - carriageway closure and diversion route for barrier fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways.
A1081, from 10pm June 2 to 5am June 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 10 to junction 11 - lane closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.
M1, from 10pm June 2 to 5am June 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 11a to junction 10 - lane closure for litter clearance on behalf of National Highways.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.
