Road closures: Four for Luton drivers over the next fortnight
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
A1081, from 10pm September 1 to 5am September 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 11 - exit slip road closure, hard shoulder closure and diversion route due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.
A1081, from 10pm September 2 to 5am September 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1081 westbound, Capability Green to M1, junction 10 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.
M1, from 10pm September 8 to 5am September 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 10 to junction 11 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.
A1081, from 10pm September 15 to 5am September 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 9 to A5183 Flamstead - lane closures due to electrical works on behalf of Ringway.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.