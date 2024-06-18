Road closures: three for Luton drivers over the next fortnight
And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
A1081, from 10pm November 13 2023 to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.
And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:
A1081, from 10pm June 19 to 6am June 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1/A1081 both directions, M1 jct 10 exit slip and roundabout, A1081 under lane closures and carriageway closures for lining works on behalf of Luton Borough Council.
M1, from 10pm June 24 to 5am June 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 10 to junction 9 - lane closures for structure - maintenance on behalf of National Highways.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.