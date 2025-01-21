Road closures: Three for Luton drivers over the next fortnight

The road works in the area this week

Drivers in and around Luton will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

A1081, from 10pm November 13 2023 to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks: A5, from 10pm January 20 to 5am January 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 10 to junction 11A - exit slip road closure, hard shoulder closure, lane closure and diversion route due to carriageway - reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of Ringway.

M1, from 10pm January 21 to 5am January 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 10 to junction 11 - hard shoulder closure and lane closure due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.