Road closures: three for Luton drivers over the next fortnight

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 28th Jan 2025, 09:29 GMT
A number of projects have been authorised, photo from David Davies PA ImagesA number of projects have been authorised, photo from David Davies PA Images
Drivers in and around Luton will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

A1081, from 10pm November 13 2023 to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade.

A further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

M1, from 10pm January 27 to 5am January 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 11A to junction 12 - hard shoulder closure due to litter clearance works.

M1, from 10pm February 4 to 5am February 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 10 to junction 11 - hard shoulder closure and lane closure due to electrical works.

