Road closures: three for Luton drivers over the next fortnight
And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
A1081, from 10pm November 13 2023 to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade.
And two more closures will begin over the next two weeks:
A1081, from 10pm May 12 to 5am May 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1081 westbound, Capability Green to M1, junction 10 - lane closure due to communications works.
M1, from 10pm May 14 to 5am May 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 11 to 10 - lane closure for barrier fence safety repairs.