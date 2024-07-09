Road closures: two for Luton drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Luton will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

A1081, from 10pm November 13 2023 to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

Work is continuing along the M1 and A5Work is continuing along the M1 and A5
And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:

M1, from 10pm July 22 to 5am July 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 10 to junction 9 - lane closures for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

